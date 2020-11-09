Bigbasket confident that financial data of customers secure

Online grocery delivery firm Big Basket has claimed that the financial data of the customers has not been leaked even as it acknowledged a potential data breach on its platform on October 9.

Without mentioning the timeline, the company said it had gotten to know about the breach "a few days ago" adding that it was evaluating its extent in consultation with cyber security experts. It has also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell in Bangalore.

"The privacy and confidentiality of our customers is our priority and we do not store any financial data including credit card numbers etc., and are confident that this financial data is secure. The only customer data that we maintain are email ids, phone numbers, order details, and addresses so these are the details that could potentially have been accessed," the company said in a statement.

According to cyber intelligence firm Cyble, data of around two crore customers could have been leaked. It has stated that the data has been put up on dark web for Rs 30 lakh.

This happens at a time when the company is in talks for an acquisition by Salt-to-technology conglomerate Tata Group.

According to media reports, BigBasket has seen its business grow due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, with more customers now preferring to shop online, which makes it an ideal bet for the Tata Group.

In 2019, BigBasket raised $150 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion in a financing round that included Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, CDC Group and Alibaba.