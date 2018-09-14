Amazon ramps up its offerings in large appliances ahead of festive sales

Amazon India has almost tripled its exclusive models in categories such as television, refrigerators and washing machines ahead of the festive sale to 200 as compared to 70 models last year, according to a top executive of the company.

"When customers come to Amazon this Diwali season, they will have a much larger range overall as well as of exclusive product," Kaveesh Chawla, director, category management, Amazon India, told Moneycontrol in an interaction. He also said that over 6,000 products would be available just in the large appliances category. Last year, Amazon had around 5,000 products under this category.

The company claims to have added around 500 products in the last few months.

According to media reports, Flipkart is expecting to more than double the sale of large appliances during the festive sale against a non-sale month.

Amazon did not comment on the growth expected. However, it said that the upcoming festive season will be the biggest celebration yet on Amazon.in.

The company claims that its large appliances business has been among the fastest growing categories with two times year on year growth.

The festive sale for the two companies traditionally begin in the month of October and November, respectively.

Amazon is also beginning a test and buy offer in partnership with electronics major LG. It will allow customers to first test the product for a couple of weeks at home and then make the purchase.

To begin with the offer will be available on the OLED TV by LG which starts at Rs 2 lakh. The company will soon expand the offer to its water purifiers.

Amazon has over 50 fulfillment centers in India, spread across 13 states with a storage capacity of over 20 million cubic feet

The company gets around 65 percent of its orders from Tier 2 and smaller cities in India. Last week, the US-headquartered company also launched a mobile website and app for Android smartphones to deepen its presence in the e-commerce market here.