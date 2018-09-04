Amazon says 65% orders coming from Tier 2, smaller cities

Customers will be able to read the product information, manage their account information and view order history in Hindi, among other things in hindi @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News





US-headquartered Amazon gets around 65 percent of its orders from Tier 2 and smaller cities in India, a senior executive at the company said as it launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones to deepen its presence in the e-commerce market here.

''65 percent of the orders are coming from Tier 2 (cities) and beyond, '' Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India told Moneycontrol adding that in terms of new customers addition the ratio goes to 85 percent.

Amazon, meanwhile, also became the second US company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value , just weeks after Apple Inc hit the same milestone on August 2.

To begin with, the Hindi experience is available on the Amazon mobile app on Android and mobile website. This is seen as a significant step towards bringing the next 100 million customers online.

The development happens at a time when the e-commerce industry is gearing up for the Diwali festival sale.

The sale is expected to witness an aggressive fight for the top slot between Amazon and Flipkart which recently got acquired by global retail giant Walmart.

On being asked if the company was expecting 50-70 percent of the growth in terms of the number of orders as compared to the previous year Tiwary said, ''The growth should. If it doesn't double I will be disappointed.''

The company claims to be India's largest marketplace in terms of the number of people who come on the website and the time they spend on the platform.

Amazon currently sells around 180 million products. The festival season is expected to start in October.

According to multiple reports, Amazon is also in talks with Kishore Biyani's Future Group potentially to have a strong presence in the offline domain with an aim to compete with Flipkart-Walmart.

Tiwari, however, said that the online space was still underpenetrated that Amazon was not ''worried about that''.