SpiceJet relaunches 'SpiceFlex' add-on offer, lets customers make unlimited free changes to bookings

SpiceJet Ltd on July 27 announced that it will now offer unlimited free changes to flight bookings along with multiple add-on services as part of its new product called SpiceFlex.

The country's second-largest private airline will offer services such as a complimentary meal, priority check-in, a choice to pre-assigned preferred seats, a waiver on change fees, and a free RT-PCR test., the airline said in a statement.

"Customers who opt for SpiceFlex fare will get unlimited free changes if the change request is for the same fare type (SpiceFlex fare). In case the customer opts for a different fare type other than the SpiceFlex fare, a one-time free change would be allowed," the airline said in a statement.

The special fares will be available on direct domestic and international routes and changes are allowed for the date change and/or flight change on the originally booked sector only, the airline said.

The airline's move comes at a time when customers have struggled with flight bookings as the country deals with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional lockdowns are imposed by state governments to contain the spread of the virus.

The airline had earlier launched SpiceFlex for a limited period in 2014. While the airline did not say how much its new product will cost this time, in 2014 the airline had launched SpiceFlex at Rs 749.