    SpiceJet clears all dues with Airports Authority of India, shares rise

    The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added, days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

    Reuters
    August 02, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the state-run airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI), sending its shares up nearly 5%.

    The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, and AAI will release a 500 million rupees ($6.33 million) bank guarantee, the company added.

    The airline has been under the spotlight lately after a slew of incidents of technical snags on its flights and one of its Dubai-based lessors asked the regulator to deregister three of SpiceJet's planes.

    Adding to its woes, the aviation regulator last week ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags. The airline said on Monday its flight operations remained normal.

    Shares rose as much as 4.5% to 42 rupees in early trade.
    Reuters
    Tags: #AAI #Airports Authority of India #Business #Companies #SpiceJet
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 08:49 am
