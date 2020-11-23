Snap is bringing Spotlight to Snapchat: Here's everything you need to know

American social media company Snap, which runs social media platform Snapchat, has decided to bring out a new feature called Spotlight. If your Snap is featured on Spotlight, you'll be paid from a pot of over $1 million that the company is planning to offer each day.

Spotlight will have features like that of Instagram's Reels or Bytedance's TikTok. It will also show users the top snaps that have been submitted for consideration by the app’s more than 249 million daily users. All users will have to do to see them is swipe and tap through the list.

The snaps listed on Spotlights will continue in a loop until the user swipes through.

This feature will allow Snap to diversify the entertainment content available to users, CNBC reported.

Prior to Spotlight's introduction, Snapchat users were limited to seeing snaps posted by their friends or posted by publishers in the app’s Discover feature. However now, Snap has designed Spotlights to be a centralised location where they can access an endless feed of user-generated content.

It is to encourage users to use the feature and submit clips for Spotlight's consideration, that Snap is offering users monetary reward from the pool of $1 million.

The company will use a proprietary equation to determine payout based on how many views a snap gets in comparison to that of other highly viewed snaps, the report said.

In order to cash in on the payout, users will have to be above the age of 16. Speaking to CNBC, a company spokesperson told the agency that the company will offer daily payouts through at least the end of 2020.

The Snap spokesman also added that Spotlight draws inspiration from other services. In particular, lots of Snap users film videos using Snapchat’s camera, and unique augmented-reality features, before exporting and posting it to TikTok.

Similarly, Reels inspired the company to develop Spotlight to make it easier for users to post content publicly, the report said.

For now, Snap has decided not to show ads on its Spotlight service. In addition, it will also not allow for public comments.

However, most importantly, Spotlight will not include any overtly political content at launch and Snap’s policies do not allow any posts with misinformation, the spokesman said.