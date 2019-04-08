These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Mark Zuckerberg | The year 2018 was rough for the Facebook founder as data breaches took a toll on his wealth. Zuckerberg lost $6.06 billion after the Cambridge Analytica data leak case came to light. He lost $10.3 billion after a stock rout in October 2018 and $3.6 billion when the market fell in March 2018. But the largest genie trick on his fortunes was seen on July 26, 2018, when he took a hit of $16.5 billion. The social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history. (Image: Reuters)