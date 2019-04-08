These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Read on to find out much these six billionaires, who have a majority stake in the largest companies in world, lost on the stock exchanges. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The stock markets can make or break fortunes in the blink of an eye. On April 4, Elon Musk lost $1 billion in two minutes flat as Tesla shares tumbled on US stock exchanges. Read on to find out how much these billionaires, who have majority stake in the largest companies in world, lost on the stock exchanges in recent times. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Mark Zuckerberg | The year 2018 was rough for the Facebook founder as data breaches took a toll on his wealth. Zuckerberg lost $6.06 billion after the Cambridge Analytica data leak case came to light. He lost $10.3 billion after a stock rout in October 2018 and $3.6 billion when the market fell in March 2018. But the largest genie trick on his fortunes was seen on July 26, 2018, when he took a hit of $16.5 billion. The social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Larry Ellison | The chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Oracle lost $7 billion after the company's annual forecast projected a slowdown in sales growth for cloud-related products in March 2018. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Sergey Brin and Larry Page | The founders of Google lost $3.6 and $3.8 billion in the stock rout in March 2018. 5/6 Warren Buffett | The investment guru lost $3.74 billion in the stock fall in March 2018, $5.4 billion during the market crash in October 2018. He lost over $4 billion on Apple’s muted performance in January 2019, and $4.3 billion after Heinz’s poor performance the next month. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Jeff Bezos | The Amazon founder lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos lost $19.2 billion in just over two days in the October 2018 stock market rout. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 8, 2019 08:54 am