you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Read on to find out much these six billionaires, who have a majority stake in the largest companies in world, lost on the stock exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The stock markets can make or break fortunes in the blink of an eye. And when Elon Musk blinked on April 4, he lost $1 Billion in two minutes after Tesla shares tumbled on the American stock exchanges. Read on to know how much have billionaires, who have a majority stake in the largest companies in world, have lost on the stock exchanges in recent times. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

The stock markets can make or break fortunes in the blink of an eye. On April 4, Elon Musk lost $1 billion in two minutes flat as Tesla shares tumbled on US stock exchanges. Read on to find out how much these billionaires, who have majority stake in the largest companies in world, lost on the stock exchanges in recent times. (Image: Reuters)
Mark Zuckerberg: The year 2018 was rough for Facebook founder over data breaches factored in by the markets. Zuckerberg lost $6.06 billion after the Cambridge Analytica revelation, where the data of 50 million users was leaked to the company. He also lost $10.3 billion after a stock rout in October 2018, and $3.6 billion when the market fell in March 2018. But the largest genie trick on his fortunes was seen in July 2018, when he a hit of $16.5 billion. The social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history at the time after executives forecast years of lower profit margins.
2/6

Mark Zuckerberg | The year 2018 was rough for the Facebook founder as data breaches took a toll on his wealth. Zuckerberg lost $6.06 billion after the Cambridge Analytica data leak case came to light. He lost $10.3 billion after a stock rout in October 2018 and $3.6 billion when the market fell in March 2018. But the largest genie trick on his fortunes was seen on July 26, 2018, when he took a hit of $16.5 billion. The social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history. (Image: Reuters)
Larry Ellison: The Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Oracle, also lost $7 billion amidst forecast reflecting slow sales growth for cloud-related products in March 2018. (Image: Reuters)
3/6

Larry Ellison | The chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Oracle lost $7 billion after the company's annual forecast projected a slowdown in sales growth for cloud-related products in March 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Sergey Brin and Larry Page: The founders of Google have lost $3.6 and $3.8 billion in the stock rout of March 2018.
4/6

Sergey Brin and Larry Page | The founders of Google lost $3.6 and $3.8 billion in the stock rout in March 2018.
Warren Buffett | The investment guru lost $3.74 billion in the stock fall in March 2018, $5.4 billion during the market crash in October 2018. He lost over $4 billion on Apple's muted performance in January 2019, and $4.3 billion after Heinz's poor performance the next month. (Image: Reuters)
5/6

Warren Buffett | The investment guru lost $3.74 billion in the stock fall in March 2018, $5.4 billion during the market crash in October 2018. He lost over $4 billion on Apple’s muted performance in January 2019, and $4.3 billion after Heinz’s poor performance the next month. (Image: Reuters)
Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of famous American companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos beat Zuckerberg's $16.5 billion record loss on the stock markets when he lost $19.2 billion in over two days in an October 2018 rout. Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of famous American companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos beat Zuckerberg's $16.5 billion record loss on the stock markets when he lost $19.2 billion in over two days in an October 2018 rout. (Image: Reuters)
6/6

Jeff Bezos | The Amazon founder lost $53 billion at the end of 2018. This fall was worth more than the market cap of companies such as Ford Motor and Delta Air Lines. Bezos lost $19.2 billion in just over two days in the October 2018 stock market rout. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 08:54 am

tags #Business #Jeff Bezos #Mark Zuckerberg #Slideshow #Warren Buffet #World News

