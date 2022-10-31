English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shriram Properties signs up with Ask Property Fund to set up Rs 500 crore housing platform

    The platform would invest up to Rs 125 crore in the acquisition and development of a plotted development project in northern Bengaluru.

    Moneycontrol News
    M Murali, Chairman and Managing Director

    M Murali, Chairman and Managing Director

    Bengaluru-based real estate developer Shriram Properties Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with ASK Property Fund for setting up an investment platform for the acquisition of residential real estate projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

    The companies will co-invest in plotted and residential development projects across the three cities. The platform will receive cumulative pledges of up to Rs 500 crore, and the capital will be deployed over the following 12 months. ASK will invest through its managed Category II AIF.

    Chief managing director (CMD) of Shriram Properties, Murali M, said, “We are excited to join hands with ASK, who have been an exceptional and long-standing partner for us. The partnership platform will provide committed capital availability and allow us to seize new opportunities for further growth and value creation efficiently."

    Shriram and ASK have already committed their first investment under the new platform for a plotted development project in northern Bengaluru.

    The platform would invest up to Rs 125 crore in the acquisition and development of this project, which already has the necessary approvals and also partially completed infrastructure development.

    Close

    Related stories

    The proposed project, which has a saleable area of roughly 8 lakh square feet, is scheduled to start in Q3 of FY23.

    Previously, Shriram and ASK have worked on the development of a residential apartment project called “Shriram Chirping woods” at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. ASK exited the investment in 2020.

    Amit Bhagat, chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD), ASK Property Fund said, “With Shriram Properties, we have created a unique real estate investment platform that combines deep local market knowledge with risk expertise to achieve desired results for our clients and investment partners. We continue to build on our decades-long expertise in real estate and asset management.”​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Homebuyers #Real Estate
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.