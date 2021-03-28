English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent.

PTI
March 28, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,07,566.64 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for around half of the losses.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of index major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tumbled Rs 55,565.21 crore to reach Rs 12,64,243.20 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 16,197.55 crore to Rs 3,12,327.04 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by Rs 12,494.45 crore to Rs 3,18,697.88 crore.

Close

Related stories

Kotak Mahindra Bank''s valuation dipped Rs 11,681.66 crore to Rs 3,51,272.18 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined Rs 5,467.63 crore to Rs 4,00,093.61 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,751.92 crore to Rs 5,69,352.11 crore.

HDFC Bank''s valuation eroded by Rs 2,408.22 crore to reach Rs 8,22,616.51 crore.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 1,812.54 crore to take its valuation to Rs 11,34,924.45 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed Rs 364.19 crore to Rs 5,43,924.22 crore and that of HDFC rose Rs 62.77 crore to Rs 4,56,741.20 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Economy #India #market capitalisation
first published: Mar 28, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.