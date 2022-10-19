September domestic air traffic rises 46.5% YoY to 103.55 lakh passengers

Representative Image

India's domestic air traffic rose 46.5 percent year-on-year to 103.55 lakh passengers in September against 101.16 lakh passengers in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on October 19 shows.

During January-September 2022, domestic airlines carried 874.24 lakh passengers, up from 531.11 lakh during the year-ago period, registering an annual growth of 64.61 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.

The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In September 2019, domestic airlines flew 115.33 lakh passengers.

The market share of India's largest airline IndiGo remained unchanged from August at 57.7 percent, with the carrier flying 59.72 lakh passengers in September.

Vistara took the number two slot, with a share of 9.6 percent, flying 9.96 lakh passengers during the period. The airline’s market share saw a slight drop from 9.7 percent in August.

GoFirst's market share in September fell to 7.9 percent from 8.6 percent in the previous month. It carried 8.15 lakh passengers in September. Air India's market share during the month rose to 9.2 percent from 8.5 percent in August as it carried 9.5 lakh passengers in September.

SpiceJet remained at number five in September. The airline, which has been making news for snags during flights, saw its share slip to 7.3 percent in September from 7.9 percent in the previous month. It flew 7.53 lakh passengers in September.

The passenger load factor, or the occupancy rate, of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 85.8 percent, 81.3 percent, 85.4 percent, 83.2 percent, 79.6 percent, and 77 percent, respectively,, in September.

Akasa Air, India's newest carrier also saw a sharp jump in its passenger load factor, rising to 81.2 percent in September, its second month of operations, from 52.9 percent in August.

The airline carried 93,000 passengers in September, garnering a market share of 0.9 percent.

As many as 517 passenger complaints were received in September, data shows. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was around 0.50.

In September, Vistara had the best on-time performance of 91 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. AirAsia's was the second best followed by Air India and IndiGo.