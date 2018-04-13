Sell Tata Steel, target Rs 550: Aditya Agarwal

By Aditya Agarwal

After confirming its breakout from ‘downward sloping’ trend line channel, Nifty has seen a decent traction and precisely retested its previous swing high of 10,479.

Now, the daily RSI (14) is approaching towards 60 levels whereas the hourly chart signals multiple bearish divergences. On the weekly line chart, the previous bottom of 10,455 (weekly closing of February 9, 2018) may act as an immediate hurdle.

Any sustainable move above 10,500 will drive the index higher towards its crucial resistance of 10,630. On the flip side, 10,355 and 10,290 are near-term support for Nifty50.

The options data is indicating a rangebound move for Nifty in the short-term. The maximum call concentration is placed at 10,500 which indicates a stiff resistance whereas on the lower side, put writing was seen at 10,300 which will act a strong support zone for indices.

Overall, we expect Nifty50 will continue to consolidate in a broad range of 10,300-10,500 for the next few trading sessions before giving any fresh breakout on either side.

Tata Steel Ltd: Sell around Rs 603 – 608 | Target: Rs 550 | Stop loss: Rs 630| Time frame: 15 to 21 trading sessions | Return 8%

Tata Steel has seen a decent correction from its 52-week high and hit a low of Rs 553. Subsequently, it saw a decent pullback in the past few weeks and rebounded towards 611.

Looking at the daily chart, Thursday’s high coincided with the downward sloping trend line drawn from the top of Rs 748. Another big factor which supports bearish bias is that the previous bottom of Rs 607 had reversed its role post-breakdown and is likely to act as a strong hurdle.

Hence, we advise traders to go short in a range of Rs 603 to Rs 608 with a price target of Rs 550. A stop loss should be placed above Rs 630.

