    Sebi gives 3 more weeks to online bond platforms for registration as stock brokers

    The extension has been given keeping in view the technical difficulties faced by these entities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the timeline by three weeks for entities, operating as online bond platform providers, to make an application for registration as stock brokers.

    The extension has been given keeping in view the technical difficulties faced by these entities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    "It has been decided to grant an additional time period of three weeks commencing from February 9, 2023 (the end of three months from November 9, 2022) for making an application to obtain a certificate of registration as a stock broker under the Sebi (stock brokers) regulations," the markets watchdog said.

    Accordingly, the application for registration by online bond platform providers (OBPPs) as stock brokers would be made by March 1, 2023.