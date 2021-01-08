MARKET NEWS

SBI dos and don'ts: How to secure your ATM card and PIN

SBI has tweeted on how to keep the ATM CARD & PIN - safe and secure

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
ATM (Representative Image)

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared some ways to keep their money safe with its customers. SBI has recommended that to avoid any banking fraud, ATM transactions in complete privacy in order.

"Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured," SBI tweeted.

SBI on its website posted a list of dos and don'ts of ATM transactions

Dos

-Never let anyone see you entering your Personal Identification Number (ATM Password), conduct your ATM transactions in complete privacy.

-Ensure that the welcome screen is displayed on the ATM screen after completion of the transaction.

-Bank should have your current mobile number so that all your transactions can be alerted to your mobile number.

-Beware of suspicious movements of people around the ATM or strangers trying to engage you in conversation.

-Do check if the card given to you by the merchant after completion of the transaction is your card.

-Look for extra devices attached to the ATMs that looks suspicious.

-Report any unauthorised transaction immediately and inform the bank if the ATM / debit card is lost or stolen.

-Regularly check ATM transaction alert SMSs and bank statements

-Report to the bank on the number mentioned in the notice board if cash is not dispensed and the ATM does not display “cash out".

-Check your phone for SMS for a debit amount immediately.

Don'ts

-Memorise your PIN number, do not write your PIN on the card.

-Do not take help from strangers or handover your card to anyone for using it.

-Do not disclose your PIN to anyone, including bank employees and family members.

-Do not allow the card to go out of your sight when you are making a payment.

-While you are transacting, avoid speaking on the mobile phone.

SBI extended one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above in order to make your transactions safe and secure throughout the day across all its ATMs in the country effective September 18 2020.

To help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise, the bank recently launched a new facility for debit card users. The bank also asked its customers not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them and alerted its customers to be cautious.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 8, 2021 09:26 am

