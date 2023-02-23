Sajjan Jindal named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the JSW Group (Reuters file image)

Sajjan Jindal, the chairman and managing director of JSW Group, was on February 23 awarded as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) 2022.

The seven-member jury led by former ICICI Bank chairman K V Kamath selected Jindal as the EOY 2022 winner for his "exceptional entrepreneurial journey in scaling the global conglomerate with presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to revenues of US$22 billion, globally employing over 40,000 people", a release stated.

Jindal has created a track record of executing large capital-intensive, technically complex, and state-of-the-art steel manufacturing facilities on principles of cost efficiency and operational excellence, it added.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was the chief guest at the event in New Delhi, where Jindal was bestowed with the top honour.

Winners in other categories included Mahesh Pratapneni, co-founder and group CEO of MedGenom, who was awarded in the startup category. IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan bagged the award in the financial services category; Borosil Group executive chairman Pradeep Kheruka in manufacturing; Safexpress MD Rubal Jain in services; Vedant Fashions chairman Ravi Modi in products & retail; and Gujarat Fluorochemicals MD Vivek Jain in business transformation category.

DLF Group chairman emeritus KP Singh was felicitated with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his pioneering work in architecting the real-estate landscape of the country.

"It was inspiring to note the impactful stories of the EOY Awards winners, who are contributing tremendously to India’s growth by creating value, generating employment for almost 80,000 people, and are increasingly embedding sustainability in their businesses," Hardeep Puri said while addressing the gathering at the awards ceremony.