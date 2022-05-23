Rupa & Co CEO Dinesh Kumar Lodha, CFO Ramesh Agarwal resign

Representative image

Rupa & Co announced on May 23 that it has accepted the resignation of Dinesh Kumar Lodha as the Chief Executive Officer and Ramesh Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, with effect from May 31.

The company informed in an exchange filing that Agarwal, will, however, continue to hold the position of Whole Time Director of Rupa & Company Limited.

He will be replaced by Sumit Khowala, who has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company (Key Managerial Personnel), wef June 01, 2022.

The company’s Board of Directors met on May 23 and approved the resignations of Lodha and Agarwal and also appointed Sunil Rewachand Chnadiramani as the Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of the company.

Meanwhile, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Vikash Agarwal has been appointed as Additional Director (Whole-time category) of the Company for a period of five years, wef May 23, 2022, subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Additionally, based on recommendations, Rupa & Co re-appointed Niraj Kabra as the Executive Director of the company for a further period of five years with effect from February 12, 2023, subject to the approval of the members of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Rupa & Co has clarified that Agarwal, Chandiramani, and Kabra would not be debarred from holding the office of the Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes