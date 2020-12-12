PlusFinancial Times
Reserve Bank of India promotes R Subramanian, Rohit Jain and RS Ratho as Executive Directors

Subramanian will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Internal Debt Management and International Department as Executive Director, RBI said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 07:09 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India promoted three Chief General Managers (CGMs) as Executive Directors with effect from December 11. The new Executive Directors (ED) are R Subramanian, Rohit Jain, and RS Ratho.

Subramanian will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Internal Debt Management, and International Department as Executive Director, RBI said in a statement.

Subramanian's career spans over three decades in which he served as supervisory, enforcement, financial markets, external investment and operations, internal debt management, and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management, besides having earned professional qualifications including Associate of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (AICWA), Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), and CTRM (Level II).

Jain will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment) in his new role as ED, the press release said.

In his career of three decades, Jain served in supervisory, Human Resource Management, banking, and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

He holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and a Master’s in Business Administration besides having earned professional qualifications including International Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulation (ICBRR), Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), and Certified Bank Trainer.

As Executive Director Ratho will look after the Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Legal Department, and Secretary’s Department.

Ratho served as served in financial markets, external investment and operations, banking, and other areas in the Reserve Bank. He has also served as a Member of the Faculty, Reserve Bank Staff College, Chennai.

He holds a Masters of Economics, Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and M.S. in Banking and Finance, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).
#Business #India #Reserve Bank of India
Dec 12, 2020 06:39 pm

