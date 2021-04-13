Repco Home Finance Q4 PAT seen up 85.5% YoY to Rs 88 cr: Sharekhan

Repco Home Finance | DSP Blackrock Core Fund sold 3,51,463 shares in company at Rs 197.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Repco Home Finance to report net profit at Rs 88 crore up 85.5% year-on-year (up 11.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 157 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

