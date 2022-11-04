Reliance Industries appoints veteran banker KV Kamath as independent director

Profile of KV Kamath, Chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on November 4 announced that it had appointed KV Kamath, veteran banker and chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, as an independent director on its board for five years.

"KV Kamath is not related to any Director of the Company. He satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," RIL said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom-to-retail conglomerate, also named Kamath as an independent director and non-executive chairman. As intimated earlier, RSIL will be renamed as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and listed pursuant to a scheme of de-merger approved by the Board of Directors.

Kamath will continue as the independent director and non-executive chairman of JFSL "upon consummation of the Scheme and listing of JFSL on stock exchanges", RIL added.

Kamath started his career in 1971 with ICICI. In 1988, he moved to the Asian Development Bank and spent several years in South East Asia before returning to the ICICI as its managing director (MD) and CEO in 1996. After the company's merger with ICICI Bank, he was the MD and CEO of ICICI Bank.

Under Kamath's leadership, ICICI transformed itself into a diversified, technology-driven financial services group across banking, insurance and asset management in India, with a global presence, RIL said in a statement. While he retired as MD and CEO in 2009, he continued as the ICICI Bank chairman till 2015.

The banker also served as the chairman of IT major Infosys. In 2015, he was appointed as the first president of the New Development Bank set up by BRICS countries. He retired from that position in 2020.

At present, he is the chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID). In September, Kamath said India was expected to be a $25-trillion economy in 25 years. He also said that he is "sceptical" about the cryptocurrency and does not see any value in such an asset.

A mechanical engineer by training, Kamath completed his post-graduation in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.