Wave City offers GST-inclusive prices, LIC policies this Navratras

From GST inclusive prices, exemption of charges to free life insurance policy, Wave City has several schemes on offer this festive season.

The schemes would be available until December 31, the company said in a statement.

Wave City is a green pre-certified Platinum rated township, developed along NH24. The project is a mixed-use development, based on Hi-Tech City Concept.

For its Dream Homes project, which are 1/2/3 BHK mid-rise apartments built on ground + 14 floor structure, the company is offering a GST inclusive price.

After making the 10 percent down payment, the cost of owning a 'Dream Home' at Wave City comes at Rs 100 per day for 1 BHK, Rs 150 per day for 2 BHK and Rs 200 per day for a 3 BHK till offer of possession, the company said.

At Wave Executive, floors which are 2/3 BHK, stilt + 5 storey low-rise apartments, a home buyer on purchase of a Rs 27 lakh worth 2 BHK house will receive a single premium life insurance policy from a reputed insurance company with an assurance of Rs. 13 lakh benefit on maturity, with the tenure running into 25 years.

Wave Galleria, the shopping complex spread across 2.5 acres and comprises retail outlets, office spaces and food joints is giving exemption from maintenance charges for three years.

On offer at Swamanorath, available in 1BHK, 2BHK and 2+S BHK combination in G+ 14 structure for EWS/ LIG is a GST inclusive price and will bear the stamp duty charges at the time of registration of the house by the customer, the company said.

Over 350 families are already residing in Wave City and offer of possession has been given to over 2500 families and they are expected to move-in soon.