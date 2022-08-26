Stage set for Noida twin tower demolition as CBRI clears Supertech's structural audit report

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting of all the stakeholders on August 26.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority ( NOIDA) has informed that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has cleared the structural audit report of Emerald Court and ATS Green Village societies as submitted by Supertech after carrying out repairing work in the societies.

The announcement came after a meeting of all the stakeholders including Supertech, UPPCB, CBRI, and Edifice Engineering, chaired by NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari, was held on August 26.

Also Read: Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Preparations take centerstage as residents gear up for evacuation

At the meeting, the authority detailed the steps that are being taken to mitigate dust and air pollution. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has already installed six manual ambient air quality monitoring stations to keep a check on the air quality. The Noida authority will also monitor the air quality from three AQI monitoring stations that will feed live data.

It said that the authority will deploy anti-smog guns at 15 places and a water tanker will be attached to each of them. The authority has also deployed four mechanical sweeping machines and 100 cleaning staff. It said that the dust-affected road, footpath, central verge and plants/trees will be cleaned using 50 water tankers. The horticulture department has also arranged three tankers for cleaning trees in parks and the central verge.

Also Read: Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Edifice completes floor-to-floor interconnection work

The authority also set up a control room to resolve any problems post-demolition. The control room will be functional from 6 am on August 28 to August 30. It can be contacted on 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, and 0120-2425025.

The Noida authority said that around 28,000 metric tonnes of debris will be processed scientifically at the authority's Sector 80 construction and demolition waste plant. Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for demolition, will transport the debris to the plant.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has declared a no-fly zone one nautical mile (1.85km) around Supertech's illegal twin towers during demolition on August 28 on the recommendation of the NOIDA. With these two permissions, the stage is all clear for the demolition of the twin towers at 2.30 pm on August 28.