Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Preparations take centerstage as residents gear up for evacuation

With just two days left for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers located in Sector 93A, residents are preparing to vacate their apartments for a day or two.

Since the towers will be razed to the ground at 2.30pm on August 28, around 5,000 people from two adjoining societies - ATS Green Village and Emerald Court - will start leaving for their relatives' homes, hotels or for other cities starting tomorrow. The residents are not only covering glass windows, doors and any openings with plastic but are also shifting flower pots inside their homes to save them from dust.

Ajay Goel, a member of Emerald Court Resident Welfare Association (RWA) said that a system is now in place for evacuation as people have been informed about places where they can stay and where they can park their vehicles. He said that the residents would be able to park their vehicles near Parsvnath Prestige, Purvanchal Silver City and in a park located in Sector 92.

"People are also fearing that dust will enter their houses but I don't think that will happen. However, we are taking all precautions. We are thoroughly wrapping the windows and sliding doors with plastic. There is no forecast for strong winds thus the dust is likely to settle down vertically. Air-conditioning units will also be covered," said Goel.

Many Emerald Court residents have opted to stay in the clubs of neighbouring societies - Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City. Emerald Court RWA president UBS Teotia has said that the community halls of Sector 93 and 82 will also be opened if required and people can go and rest there between 8am to 5pm.

Guarab Debnath, another resident of the Emerald Court, said that he will be moving out on August 27, a day ahead of the demolition. "We have bubble-wrapped glass windows and doors. I am leaving the exhaust space open to have a balance between external and internal pressure. We will put our TV on the bed to be on the safer side. We will also shift flower pots inside," said Debnath.

Debanth said that he will return on August 29 after the air gets a bit clearer as his father is asthmatic. He said that he has booked a hotel room nearby from where he can have a clear sight of the demolition.

Rajiv Srivastava, a resident of ATS Green Village, said that he will unplug electric appliances and turn off the gas connection. "While the power and gas connections will be shut down from the main supply, we will also unplug appliances. We are removing things that were hanging on walls like clocks and sceneries," said Srivastava.

There are a total of 1,396 flats in ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court societies.

The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.