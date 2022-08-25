Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Fire tenders, sprinklers to be deployed by Noida Authority to mitigate dust

The Noida twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will bite the dust at 2.30 pm on August 28.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) has decided to deploy fire tenders, anti-smog guns, sprinklers, water tankers, sweeping machines and labourers as part of its dust mitigation plan post the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers.

A meeting of the Noida Authority, Apartments Owners Association of both the societies and other stakeholders was held on August 25 at Emerald Court where the residents put forth their demands.

"We have asked for three sweeping machines, anti-smog guns, sprinklers and 50 workers for three days to carry out the cleaning work," said UBS Teotia, president, Emerald Court RWA. He said that the Noida Authority has agreed to provide all these things.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, general manager (planning), Noida Authority, said that the authority will deploy sprinklers, anti-smog guns, water tankers and cleaning staff for dust mitigation post demolition. He said that adjoining societies - Emerald Court and ATS Green Village - will be given sweeping machines to carry out cleaning in their premises.

"Roads will also be cleaned using water tankers. After the tower will be brought down, geo-fibre cloths will be erected to the height of 40 feet. While we have ten anti-smog guns, many of our tankers are fitted with sprinklers that will be deployed. While both the societies will be covered using plastic sheets, we will deploy fire tender vehicles to clean the dust settled on the plants/trees in an area up to 2-km-radius," said Ahmed.

