Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Edifice completes floor-to-floor interconnection work

The Noida twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will bite the dust at 2.30 pm on August 28.

Three days ahead of the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers, Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for carrying out the controlled implosion, has completed floor to floor interconnection of explosives in both the towers on August 25. Edifice had already completed rigging of both the towers with explosives on August 22.

"We completed the floor-to-floor interconnection today. For the next two days, we will carry out final checking from top to bottom. We will check all the work we did in the past 13 days including cross-checking proper charging and interconnection. This is done to weed out any shortcomings," said Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering.

The Noida authority and Edifice Engineering are also working to find a landfill site for the disposal of a part of the 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would be generated due to the demolition.

"A part of the debris will be treated in Noida's construction and demolition (C&D) waste treatment plant located in Sector 80. We have also submitted our plan to the authority and expect a formal communication from them soon. Since the capacity of the Noida C&D plant is very less, we are also looking for a landfill site or probably the authority will give us some land for that," said Mehta.

While a large part of the debris would be accommodated in the basement of the towers, some of it would be sent to the C&D plant and the remaining to a landfill site which will be finalised in the next couple of days.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, general manager (planning), Noida Authority, confirmed that a part the debris will be treated in Sector 80 C&D waste plant.

"First, the debris will be cut into small pieces and steel and iron will be segregated from that. The remaining material will be treated at the plant. At least 200-250 tonnes of debris will be treated there every day," said Ahmed.