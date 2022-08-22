English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Rigging of Noida twin towers with explosives completed; blast to be executed from 100 metres away

    Residents of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28.

    Akash Sinha
    A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25.

    A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25.

    Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the responsibility to bring down the Noida twin towers located in Sector 93A, completed charging of the towers on August 22. Edifice is carrying out the work in collaboration with South Africa-based Jet Demolition. The twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28.

    "Charging of both the buildings has been completed today. We will start floor-to-floor interconnection work tomorrow (August 23). The blast will be done from 100 metres away from the twin towers. An electric wire will be used to trigger the blast," said Mayur Mehta, project manager at Edifice.

    Also Read: MC Explains | Why Supertech twin towers neighbours in Noida are denied insurance cover

    While the charging of the smaller tower Ceyan was completed on August 17, the taller tower Apex was fully charged on August 22. Of the twin towers, Ceyan is around 97 metres tall, while Apex is 100 metres high. The Apex has 32 floors and Ceyane has 29 floors.

    Twin towers graphic

    Close

    Related stories

    A team of 10 Indian blasters and seven foreign blasters along with 90 labourers worked at the site to fill around 9,640 holes drilled in the towers with 3,700 kg explosives. The charging has been done on alternate floors.

    A mock drill of the blast and its preparations will take place on August 25. Officials from police, traffic police, NDRF, fire department and Edifice Engineering will participate in the drill to weed out any shortcomings.

    Residents of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to vacate their homes before demolition on August 28. These have over 5,000 residents.

    The Supertech twin towers were declared illegal by the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, and the court ordered the demolition of the towers for violating building norms in "collusion” with Noida officials.
    Akash Sinha
    Tags: #Noida twin towers demolition #Real Estate #Supertech
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 06:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.