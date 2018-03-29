Special court orders discharge of highway construction firm chief over government land grab case

CBI Court in Pune has ordered that the chief of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, a highway construction company and three other officials be discharged over the government land grab case.

The court ordered that Virendra Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of the real estate firm and three others be discharged from a case of criminal conspiracy and attempt to cheat the state by grabbing government land at Pimpaloli village along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for a proposed integrated township project.

IRB Infra had filed an Application for Discharge on the ground that the charge sheet filed against Virendra D Mhaiskar, the company, M/S AIIPL and Deepak D. Gadgil, was “absolutely devoid of substance and had no grounds to frame the charge.”

“CBI Judge, Pune, on considering the entire chargesheet, the documents on record and the submissions made by the above parties and the CBI, passed an order in which it was observed that no case is made out even to frame the charges under any of the sections alleged by CBI; and hence discharged all the above parties by allowing their Application for Discharge,” the company said in a release.

Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet with the Sessions Court, Pune in a matter of an alleged illegal purchase of government land in village Pimploli and nearby Taluka Maval, district Pune by Aryan Infrastructure Investments Private Limited (AIIPL), a subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

RTI activist Satish Shetty had initiated the case in 2009. He was murdered in January 2010.