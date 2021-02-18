Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate sells over 600 housing units in Pune worth around Rs 400 crore

Real estate firm Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has sold over 600 units worth around Rs 400 crore in its newly launched housing project in Pune, the company said in a statement.

The project named Vanaha is spread across 148 acres of land. The project will be a mixed-use development and will be a part of one of the largest townships in India, it said.

In the first phase, over 600 apartments with various unit configurations consisting of 1, 2 and 3 BHK have been launched. The residences are available in the price range of Rs 39 lakh to Rs 89 lakh.

This premium mixed-use development will be executed in phases and will have more than 6,000 apartments on completion.

The project site near Bavdhan is strategically located and well connected with Mumbai-Bangalore Highway. It is within proximity to Hinjewadi and Baner IT hubs. As a location, it also enjoys proximity to well-developed social and civic infrastructure like educational institutions, hospitals, commercial centres, retail zones and shopping malls.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a strong presence in the Pune market with its flagship projects like SP Infocity, SP Residency, Joyville Hinjawadi, Joyville Hadapsar and Sensorium.

In October 2020, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate sold over 800 apartments at the launch of its aspirational housing project under the brand ‘Joyville’ in East Pune.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a development pipeline of over 80 million sq. ft and is looking to double its top line in the next two to three years. The real estate arm is planning to launch new projects and new phases in its existing projects in MMR, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Kolkata by this fiscal year.