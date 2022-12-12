No serious deficiencies found in structural audit of 15 condominiums, says Gurugram deputy commissioner

Gurgaon roof collapse has drastically impacted the trust quotient of homebuyers towards builders (Image Source: ML Khattar/Twitter)

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on December 12 shared the structural audit reports of 15 condominiums with relevant resident welfare associations (RWAs) and builders of these societies. While deficiencies were found in the basements and balconies of most of the societies, those were “repairable” and “not very serious”, Yadav said.

The administration, however, ordered a secondary test of these high-rises to further allay any safety concerns.

Residents of these condominiums last week alleged that they were yet to get structural safety audit reports. The audits were conducted in October and November in the wake of the collapse of a portion of a tower in Chintels Paradiso. Building safety became a matter of concern in Gurugram after two people were killed in February when the floors of six apartments collapsed in Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109.

The structural safety audit reports were submitted to DC Gurugram last month but those were to be shared only after being reviewed by the deputy commissioner and officials of the department of town and country planning.

Following the demands from the residents, Yadav convened a joint meeting of RWAs and builders of those societies in the Mini Secretariat on December 12 where the structural audit reports of 15 high-rises were shared with them.

A statement issued by the Gurugram district administration said that the firms which conducted rapid visual inspection studies have pointed out that issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies among others were witnessed in most of the societies during the structural audit.

“Very serious structural issues where it poses threat to the building or is dangerous for residents, have not been found in the audit in these buildings. In most societies, the deficiencies are limited to plasters falling off the wall, seepage and water accumulation in basements or problems in balconies. We have got the recommendations to get secondary tests done on these buildings, which will be started in the coming days. After that test, audit firms will recommend further actions to be taken,” the statement quoted Yadav as saying.

He said that all these works will be completed in the next 2-3 months.

Yadav also said that in the first phase the structural audit of only 15 societies was conducted and there are 50 more condominiums from where complaints have been received. A structural safety audit of these 50 high-rises will be conducted in the second phase soon.

He said that after the incident in Chintels Paradiso society, identification and maintenance of unsafe buildings is the top priority of the administration.

“The report received from audit firms so far points that there are no such deficiencies that cannot be repaired. All the problems that surfaced in these societies are repairable. The mechanism of the repair and maintenance will be told by these auditing firms after the secondary test of these societies,” the Gurugram DC said.

The structural audits were conducted in Antriksh Heights (Sector 84), Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes (Sector 109), Central Park 2 Bellevue (Sector 48), M3M Woodshire (Sector 107), Mapsko Casabella (Sector 82), Mapsko Paradise (Sector 83), Mapsko Royal Village (Sector 82), Paras Irene (Sector 70A), DLF Park Place (Sector 54), Raheja Atharva (Sector 109), Raheja Vedanta (Sector 108), Signature Global Solera 1 (Sector 107), Spaze Privy (Sector 72), AIPL The Peaceful Homes (Sector 70A), Tulip Ivory (Sector 70), Uniworld Gardens 2 (Sector 47) and Mahindra Aura (Sector 110A).

The statement further said that after studying the structural safety audit report, the RWAs can give their suggestions and also point out any concern or issue that has been left out.

The firm concerned will reply and visit the society again, if required, to study and address that issue, it said. The administration selected four companies for the structural audits and the entire process has to be completed in 45 days.