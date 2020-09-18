Mahindra Happinest sells over 100 homes online within a week of its launch

The affordable housing brand from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Mahindra Happinest, has launched its second project in Palghar, Maharashtra’s newest district and an emerging residential destination. The company is investing around Rs 100 crore into the project.

More than a 100 Happinest Palghar homes have been sold online within just a week of launch, the company claimed.

The project is located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and offers value homes with an Energy Park replete with over 30 carefully selected outdoor activities catering to all age groups.

Phase 1 of Happinest Palghar spans 3.94 acres and includes four ground plus four buildings with around 450 studio and 1BHK apartments. The size of the units ranges from 157.48 sq. ft. to 390.51 sq. ft.

Homes in Happinest Palghar are priced Rs. 9.45 lakh onwards including stamp duty, registration, GST and one-year’s maintenance charges. Customers will also benefit from a Multiplier Rebate Plan that offers additional price benefits on early bookings, the company said.

While a studio apartment of size 157.48 sq.ft starts at 9.45 lakh, a 1BHK unit of 290.19 sq.ft starts at Rs 16.35 lakh. Another 1 BHK configuration with an enclosed balcony of size 390.51 sq.ft is being offered at Rs 19.90 lakh.

“For the first time in Indian real estate, the entire sales process is being concluded entirely online via a customised, mobile-first technology platform, without any face-to-face meetings­­ or physical visits. The success of Happinest Palghar is a testament to growing end user demand for high-quality homes from trusted developers in planned communities that foster social and cultural interactions amidst healthy, natural surroundings,” said Arvind Subramanian, MD and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Happinest Palghar is IGBC Green Homes certified. All construction materials for the project will be sourced within a 250 km radius, thus reducing its carbon footprint by around 60 percent.

The project is registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority. It also meets the qualifying criteria under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, through which eligible customers can avail a loan interest subsidy.