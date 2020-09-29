172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|business-insight-home-sales-up-34-in-q3-2020-what-is-driving-people-to-buy-new-houses-amid-the-pandemic-5900621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Home sales up 34% in Q3 2020, what is driving people to buy new houses amid the pandemic?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out factors driving the sales growth in India’s residential market

Moneycontrol News

India’s residential market was more active in the third quarter of 2020, with sales increasing by 34 percent quarter on quarter, according to JLL Research. While Mumbai accounted for 29 percent of the total sales in the quarter, 22 percent of those came from Delhi-NCR.

But, why are people still buying new houses despite the coronavirus pandemic? Is this the right time to invest in real estate? Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers in this edition of Business Insight
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #business insight #housing sales #Moneycontrol Videos #video

