Hiranandani Group to set up hyperscale data centre in Panvel for Rs 1,000 crore

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group has forayed into data centre parks with their new business venture YOTTA Infrastructure. The first hyperscale data centre, expected to go live in December this year at Panvel, Navi Mumbai, will be constructed with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the company told Moneycontrol.

The company plans to come up with five such data center buildings. The first data centre park is scheduled to go live by December 2019 at Hiranandani Fortune City township in Panvel, followed by Chennai and Mumbai.

The data centre parks will be spread over 50 acres near major international fibre landing stations with server hall capacity of over 60,000 racks and 500 MW power.

“It definitely opens up opportunities for the government’s smart cities mission, which we will evaluate in the course of time,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group.

“The Digital India programme is one of the key pillars of the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. We envision a huge opportunity with data localization and protection act to be announced soon by the Government of India in order to regulate the data management business. This will give a big impetus to the data storage business to grow domestically at an exponential pace bringing the paradigm shift to the Indian economy,” he said.

YOTTA Infrastructure will be a managed Data Centre Service provider that will design, build and operate large-scale hyperdensity 11 Uptime Institute Certified Tier 4 Data Centres.

The first phase of operation shall commence at Hiranandani projects in Mumbai, Panvel and Chennai. A 100 percent subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, Yotta will offer hyper-density, hyper-scalable data centre and co-location solutions to enterprises along with a whole array of supporting managed IT, hybrid multi-cloud and security services.