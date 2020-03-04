App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties to invest Rs 6,000 crore in acquiring new land parcels

The amount is to be deployed over the next two years into buying land, signing development management contracts and launching close to 17 new projects.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Unlike some real estate developers who are grappling with liquidity issues, Godrej Properties is planning to deploy around Rs 6,000 crore over the next two years into buying land, signing development management contracts and launch 17 new projects.

"We have Rs 3,000 crore cash in our balance sheet. We will deploy Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore over the next two to three years. This would be largely for residential – majority for residential. We are looking at the downturn in the sector as a great opportunity to pick up high quality assets at deep discounts and we are following the counter cyclical  investment strategy. We are in talks with many other companies across the country to pick up land parcels," Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Properties Limited, told Moneycontrol.

The company is planning to launch close to 17 projects in the top four cities.

Close

"Close to 17 new launches are planned for the financial year FY 2020 in the top four cities - NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Nine launches are happening in Q4 itself in these four cities. This year, we have signed closed 8 projects and we are in talks with many new projects which we could expect to announce in the future as and when these get completed," he added.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

Asked when would real estate sector finally see shoots of recovery, Malhotra said that the downturn in the sector has already lasted close to eight years.

"We are now at the bottom of the cycle. When does that recovery happen difficult to answer but my personal view is that over the next two years we may see a positive change in the environment. It all depends on how the macro economy is doing and there is no disruption because of the global issues such as corona virus," he said.

He is optimistic that the segment to recover first would be the residential segment.

"The residential sector should see the fastest recovery, specially the mid-segment. Subsequently, the luxury segment will show signs of revival,” he said.

In February, the company entered into an agreement to purchase land in the micro-market of Chandivali, Mumbai. Spread across approximately 3 acres, the project will offer 0.45 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations with a small amount of retail space. The land parcel is located close to the suburb of Powai

The same month, it acquired a land parcel from Railway Land Development Authority in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area for 1,359 crore. The land parcel is spread across 26.58 acre. “This will be a luxury development spread across 3.3 mn sq ft. We are currently in the design phase of this development. We will like to target to launch it next financial year,” Malhotra told Moneycontrol.

In December, Godrej Properties added four new residential projects to its development portfolio. Three projects are located in MMR and one in Bengaluru. The four projects added approximately 1.18 million square metres (12.70 million sq. ft.) of new development potential.

In January, the company launched Godrej RKS at the iconic RK Studios, Chembur, Mumbai.

"We acquired the project last year and launched it this year. We plan to do an iconic development there considering the quality of the land parcel. It will be a luxury project," Malhotra said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Godrej Properties Limited #land bank #projects housing #Real Estate

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.