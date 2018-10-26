App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five new cities planned along both sides of KMP and KGP in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

He also announced that the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy is being extended by 90 days.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

Haryana government plans to develop five new cities spread over an area of 25,000 hectares along both sides of the 185-km KMP and 50-km KGP, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on October 26.

These cities of 5,000 hectares each will be developed as industrial, economic and commercial corridors. Residential development is also part of the plan, he said at the NAREDCO Rising Haryana: Affordable Housing and HARERA Summit held in Gurugram.

"The draft plan for the five new cities to be developed along 185 km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and the 50 km area along Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) that falls in Haryana is ready. A massive industrial, commercial and residential corridor along two km on either side is planned. As many as 25,000 hectares are expected to come up for development. The area would be bigger than Delhi," he said.

He also announced the opening of the window for group housing licenses in Gurugram. It will open next week for 60 days, he said.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

He also announced that the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy is being extended by 90 days.

On Haryana's RERA, he said: "We have resolved issues between developers and consumers. Haryana is the only state that has two RERA authorities, out of which one is exclusively for Gurugram. We have regularised 628 big and small colonies. This has been done at nominal rates by levying a charge of only 5 percent of the collector rate."

As far as the affordable housing scheme is concerned, he said that despite the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana being in place, they were not able to give facilities to unauthorised colonies. So they decided to come up with minimum EDC charges to encourage builders.

"As many as 2.5 lakh families do not have houses in Haryana, so we decided to help them through the scheme," he added.

Giving a presentation on affordable housing, Neeraj Bansal, KPMG, Partner and Head, said: "Almost 4 percent of the houses sanctioned in India have come from Haryana, attracting large players. Global names such as KKR, Goldman Sachs are investing in Haryana. There is potential and real work is happening in Haryana. Stiffer deadlines by the government have helped a lot."

At an earlier session, Dilbag Singh Sihag, ED, Haryana RERA pointed out that out of over 700 complaints received, 259 complaints have been settled and that a large number of complaints were from Faridabad, Sonepat and Hisar.

Samir Kumar, member, HRERA, Gurugram said that out of 343 project applications received, as many as 288 projects have till date been registered in Gurugram since the the HRERA website was started on October 4.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #Haryana #Manohar Lal Khattar #NAREDCO #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.