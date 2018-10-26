Five new cities planned along both sides of KMP and KGP in Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana government plans to develop five new cities spread over an area of 25,000 hectares along both sides of the 185-km KMP and 50-km KGP, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on October 26.

These cities of 5,000 hectares each will be developed as industrial, economic and commercial corridors. Residential development is also part of the plan, he said at the NAREDCO Rising Haryana: Affordable Housing and HARERA Summit held in Gurugram.

"The draft plan for the five new cities to be developed along 185 km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and the 50 km area along Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) that falls in Haryana is ready. A massive industrial, commercial and residential corridor along two km on either side is planned. As many as 25,000 hectares are expected to come up for development. The area would be bigger than Delhi," he said.

He also announced the opening of the window for group housing licenses in Gurugram. It will open next week for 60 days, he said.

He also announced that the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy is being extended by 90 days.

On Haryana's RERA, he said: "We have resolved issues between developers and consumers. Haryana is the only state that has two RERA authorities, out of which one is exclusively for Gurugram. We have regularised 628 big and small colonies. This has been done at nominal rates by levying a charge of only 5 percent of the collector rate."

As far as the affordable housing scheme is concerned, he said that despite the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana being in place, they were not able to give facilities to unauthorised colonies. So they decided to come up with minimum EDC charges to encourage builders.

"As many as 2.5 lakh families do not have houses in Haryana, so we decided to help them through the scheme," he added.

Giving a presentation on affordable housing, Neeraj Bansal, KPMG, Partner and Head, said: "Almost 4 percent of the houses sanctioned in India have come from Haryana, attracting large players. Global names such as KKR, Goldman Sachs are investing in Haryana. There is potential and real work is happening in Haryana. Stiffer deadlines by the government have helped a lot."

At an earlier session, Dilbag Singh Sihag, ED, Haryana RERA pointed out that out of over 700 complaints received, 259 complaints have been settled and that a large number of complaints were from Faridabad, Sonepat and Hisar.

Samir Kumar, member, HRERA, Gurugram said that out of 343 project applications received, as many as 288 projects have till date been registered in Gurugram since the the HRERA website was started on October 4.

