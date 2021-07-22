ESR India to invest around Rs 300 crore on industrial and logistics park in Gujarat

ESR Jalisana will be an enabler for consolidation, with flexible leasing options from 40,000 sq. ft. to over 5,00,000 sq. ft Grade A spaces, a rare opportunity in this region.

Industrial and logistics real estate platform ESR India is planning to invest about Rs 300 crore to develop a 36.5-acre industrial and logistics park in Jalisana, an emerging industrial hub of North Gujarat.

This Park is well connected to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Kandla Mundra, ICD Khodiyar and Thar Dry Port, the company said.

Strategically located on SH-07 (Viramgam Becharaji Highway), ESR Jalisana industrial and logistics park will cater to expansion and consolidation needs for engineering, electronics, energy, construction, machinery, automobile, auto-ancillary, e-commerce, and 3PL companies in the region.

Close to established automobile manufacturing clusters of Vitthalapur and Becharji, Jalisana benefits from an existing industrial ecosystem and access to talent. Mandal-Becharaji region could emerge as India's largest automobile hub, as manufacturing units of Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Honda Motorcycles and scooters and Toyota are already located in this region, it said.

Located near Ahmedabad, Jalisana is evolving as a significant warehousing and industrial destination.

ESR Jalisana will be an enabler for consolidation, with flexible leasing options from 40,000 sq. ft. to over 5,00,000 sq. ft Grade A spaces, a rare opportunity in this region.

"We are excited to enter one of the fastest-growing industrial zones of the country, with a robust manufacturing base and an upsurge in e-commerce adoption. We are ready to contribute to Grade A spaces to further augment industrial and warehousing activity in the region. ESR Jalisana industrial and logistics park will boost ESR India's footprint to 18 million sq. ft. across strategically significant locations,” said Abhijit Malkani, CEO, ESR India.

“The investment will be approximated Rs 300 crore. The park is open for leasing either built to suit or standard building as per the clients’ requirements,” he said.