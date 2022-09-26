English
    DLF launches independent floors in Gurugram; targets Rs 1,800-crore sales revenue

    The total developable area in this project is 8.5 lakh square feet

    Moneycontrol News
    A DLF project.

    Realty major DLF will be developing a new luxury low-rise independent floors housing project in Gurugram with an estimated sales realisation of more than Rs 1,800 crore, the company’s Group Executive Director Aakash Ohri said on September 26.

    The Grove, located at DLF5, Gurugram, is a low-rise luxury development offering 292 residences, with 4 BHK and 4 BHK plus entertainment lounge along with a staff room and store in the basement, on plot sizes ranging from 225 – 539 square meters (269 to 650 square yards). The total developable area in this project is 8.5 lakh square feet. The cost of these units is Rs 6 crore to Rs 10 crore, he said.

    “The Grove will introduce residents to the pleasures and privacy of living in expansive homes in low-rise buildings where the interior designs blend creative artistry with the latest technological advances. It gives me the greatest satisfaction that, at DLF5, we have moved beyond bricks and mortar to create a thriving, vibrant community of happy residents. DLF5 truly brings to life the concept of ‘Live, Work & Play’ without a long commute,” Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Ltd. said,

    "We are expecting a sales revenue of Rs 1,700-1,800 crore from this project," he said but refused to share investment details.

    Last month, DLF Ltd launched its new luxury housing project at Panchkula in Haryana, and is targeting about Rs 1,300 crore in sales revenue. The company will develop 424 independent floors in this project.
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 10:28 pm
