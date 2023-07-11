DDA Housing Scheme: Dwarka flats sold out, heavy demand for Narela and Rohini

DDA flats in Dwarka.

The Delhi Development Authority’s first come, first served scheme received an overwhelming response with all two-bedroom flats offered in Dwarka sold out within a few hours.

There was heavy demand for the flats in Narela and Rohini also, the DDA said.

Registrations for the scheme offering over 5,600 flats in Dwarka, Jasola, Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram started on June 30 and bookings opened at 12 PM on July 10.

“Within few hours after opening of the booking, over 650 flats were booked and it is still continuing at brisk pace. Over 300 flats were booked at Rohini, over 200 at Narela while entire 50 flats of Dwarka were completely sold out. Rest of the locations like Jasola, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram are also receiving encouraging response,” the DDA said in a statement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is also chairman of DDA, is personally monitoring the agency’s housing policy and had asked for various steps to be taken to make the flats more attractive to homebuyers. Connectivity and security measures have been improved in Narela, while many infrastructure projects are coming up in the sub-city, the authority said.

DDA will issue the demand-cum-allotment letters online within 24 hours to all those who have booked the flats. Registration and booking of flats can also be done on DDA's website.

The flats are priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2.2 crore, depending on category and location. Three-bedroom flats for the high income group are located in Jasola and only 41 units are available. Only 199 two-bedroom flats are being offered in Dwarka and Narela by DDA.

The booking amount for flats for the economically weaker section is Rs 50,000, while for low income group units, it is Rs 1 lakh. For middle income and high income groups, the booking amount is Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.