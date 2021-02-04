Christie’s International Real Estate enters India, ties up with Delhi firm

Christie’s International Real Estate, a global player in ultra-luxury residential space, has announced its India foray with a tie-up with New Delhi-based Himmat & Rohini Singh LLP.

At a time when the luxury real estate market is experiencing a resurgence the world over, the collaboration would serve connoisseurs of high-end homes, estates and villas, the company said in a statement.

"The business ethos of Himmat Singh and Rohini Chaudhri Singh are perfectly aligned with Christie’s values, making them the obvious choice to be invited to our network," said Helena De Forton, director of regional operations for Europe, Middle East, Russia, India and Africa of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Established in New Delhi in 2005, Himmat & Rohini Singh LLP was founded by the husband and wife team of Himmat Singh and Rohini Chaudhri Singh, with experience in the luxury residential sector.

As high-net worth Indians continue to seek second-home opportunities not only within the country but throughout the world, the company can assist them by leveraging the global network of Christie’s International Real Estate specialists, the real estate firm said.

“We are excited to welcome Christie’s International Real Estate and its 250-year-old legacy to India. We look forward to blending Christie’s global reach and best practices with our in-depth local knowledge and experience to offer our clients the absolute highest standard of professional service for all their luxury real estate requirements, whether in India or abroad,” said Himmat Singh.

The luxury real estate market has grown substantially in India after the initial impact of the pandemic, as buyers look for larger, more versatile spaces to combine their professional and personal lives as part of the growing work from home culture, the company said.