Chintels Paradiso: Residents of towers E, F seek time until July 31 to vacate flats

Residents of Chintels Paradiso housing complex, where a portion of tower D had collapsed in February 2022 killing two women, have demanded from the district administration time till July 31 to vacate their flats in towers E and F. They have also asked that the builder be directed to pay them at least 11 months’ rent along with restoration charges.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADC), Gurugram, Hitesh Meena, assured the residents of full cooperation and asked them to submit their demands in writing for the administration to take a call on the matter.

“Please submit your conditions in writing regarding the evacuation of flats. I will also ask Chintels India to furnish a list of those residents whom they have paid rent for vacating flats, along with the information about the amount paid to them,” ADC Meena said in the meeting.

After invoking Section 144 in towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso housing society, the Gurugram administration, on May 18, convened a meeting of residents and other stakeholders to address the issues faced by the homebuyers. The homebuyers have been demanding more time to vacate their flats and continued payment of rent by the builder to the affected families.

The meeting was attended by ADC Meena, residents of the housing complex, representatives of Chintels India Private Limited, and officials from the Department of Town and Country Planning and Public Works Department.

Rakesh Hooda, president of the Chintels Paradiso Residents Welfare Association (RWA), said that in the meeting the ADC asked the residents to submit, in writing, the conditions to vacate their flats.

“Residents have demanded that they be allowed time till July 31 and given at least 11 months’ rent. The residents also raised their concerns regarding their lack of trust in the builder, due to a history of backtracking on promises. To this, the ADC asked us to submit our representation in writing so that he can ask the developer to submit its response in writing, and an order can be passed to allay any chances of mistrust,” he said.

On the issue of settlement, he said residents raised the issue of ambiguity in options provided by the builder and also requested that the order regarding settlement options come from the administration and not from the developer.

Currently, 15-16 families are still living in towers E and F of the society. On February 10, 2022, a big portion of tower D collapsed, killing two women and injuring many others.

Following a report prepared by IIT Delhi, which declared towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso “not safe for habitation”, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram had, on November 9, 2022, ordered the demolition of the tower in question, and evacuation of neighbouring towers E and F.