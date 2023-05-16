Chintels Paradiso case: Section 144 imposed, residents of towers E, F asked to vacate in 15 days

Chintels Paradiso

The Gurugram district administration has issued fresh orders asking residents of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in sector 109 to vacate the buildings in 15 days and directed officials to implement section 144 in the towers, officials privy to the development said.

In February this year, an IIT-Delhi report declared towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso “not safe for habitation” after a portion of tower D had collapsed and killed two women in February 2022. Based on that recommendation, the district administration had ordered residents to vacate their flats.

Officials said despite the evacuation orders some residents were still living in the towers in question so a fresh order has been issued and Deputy Town Planner (Enforcement) has been given the responsibility of the nodal officer to monitor the orders.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav, said the towers E and F residents have to vacate their flats with immediate effect and orders have been passed to implement section 144 in the tower.

“In view of the imminent danger to life and property of the residents of towers E and F, the Deputy Commissioner under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, has ordered the remaining residents to evacuate from the building to prevent danger to human life, health and safety,” the Gurugram district administration order said.

It stated that the residents residing in towers E and F shall vacate their respective premises within 15 days from the date of issue of the order and hand over the vacant flats to the developer.

“If anyone is found guilty of disobeying the issued orders, action will be taken against them in accordance with appropriate laws,” the administration noted.

In this regard, Chintels management informed the administration on April 28, 2023, that some flat holders have not vacated their units even after repeated attempts.

Residents’ Take

Vikram Gambhir, a resident of Chintels Paradiso, said that the deputy commissioner had assured the residents that the administration will go by the IIT report and will not accept any other audit but still the builder is getting another audit done by CBRI. The developer is taking shelter under the CBRI report so that he can do some “cosmetic repairs” and pass it on.

He said that the builder wants to pay the residents a meagre amount of Rs 6,500 per square foot, which is much below the current market price, and not enough to buy another apartment of the same size and specifications in the locality.

On the reconstruction option, the developer wants to repair or reconstruct it depending upon the CBRI report, which is yet to come.

“So how can we make an informed decision on choosing an option within a week and leave our flat that too when the second audit report on repair or reconstruction of the tower is yet to come? I request the DC that the option selection exercise should be conducted after the CBRI submits its report on the repair or reconstruction issue. The developer should continue to pay rent for the temporary accommodation,” Gambhir told Moneycontrol.

The issue

On February 10, 2022, the ceilings of several flats in tower D of the complex collapsed, killing two. Following the incident, besides a police investigation, a probe was ordered and IIT-Delhi was asked to conduct a structural audit.

In November 2022, the Gurugram district administration ordered the demolition of tower D after it was found unfit for habitation. In February 2023, a separate IIT-Delhi report of towers E and F declared them “not safe for habitation” after which the district administration had, in the same month, ordered the evacuation of residents from these two towers.

In March 2023, the administration again issued an order where it directed the developer to evacuate the residents and pay them rent for alternative accommodations at the rate of Rs 15 per square foot.

Chintels India Private Limited in April 2023 came up with two options. It has proposed to either pay an all-inclusive price of Rs 6,500 psf (on the super built-up area), plus the stamp duty paid by the flat owners. Or, it would get the property repaired or re-built by some reputed contractor per the technical requirements of CSIR-CBRI, and hand over possession within 36 months from the date of receipt of all necessary approvals.

Earlier this month, the Gurugram district administration asked the developer to fully settle compensation claims of residents of towers D, E, and F in four months, or redevelop flats at the same property in three years.