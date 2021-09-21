MARKET NEWS

Real Estate

Chalet Hotels joins Climate Group's initiatives linked to renewable energy, electric mobility

Under the initiative, all properties under the company’s portfolio will move to 100 percent renewable electricity by year 2031.

Moneycontrol News

Chalet Hotels Limited (CHL) on September 21 said that it has become the first hospitality company globally to join Climate Group's initiatives linked to renewable electricity, energy efficiency and electric mobility.

Over 500 companies globally have joined Climate Group's RE100, EP100 and EV100 initiatives linked to renewable electricity, energy efficiency and electric mobility, respectively. These include over 25 commitments coming from India-headquartered companies, a company statement said.

The announcement comes during the Climate Week NYC 2021, one of the biggest climate summits in the world, showcasing climate action undertaken by leading businesses and governments. Over 500 companies globally have joined Climate Group's RE100, EP100 and EV100 initiatives.

Under the three initiatives by Climate Group, Chalet Hotels’ commitments include (Renewable Electricity) RE100 under which all properties under the company’s portfolio will move to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2031. Non-fuel-based energy sources like solar wind and hydropower, already contribute 51 percent or 13270 MWh of the power usage across the hotel portfolio, the company said.

Chalet Hotels also said it commits to double its revenue per unit of electricity consumed by 2029, considering the baseline year of 2016. All vehicles deployed across the properties in the portfolio that are used for guest transport will transition to electric vehicles by 2025, the company said.

“We have a firm resolve to run our business in a responsible way and I am delighted that we are now committed to the initiatives of the Climate Group. This is in line with our overarching vision to create extraordinary shareholder value through enduring experiences for our guests, partners, colleagues and communities. As we move ahead to deliver impactful outcomes on our key focus areas, we stand committed to building a more sustainable eco-system,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels Ltd.

CHL’s hotel platform comprises seven operating hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Climate Group is an international non-profit, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York.
