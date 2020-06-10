App
Real Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amrapali case | SC asks RBI to direct banks to release loans to homebuyers

Loans that were declared non-performing assets (NPAs) are also to be released, while banks and financial institutions have been directed to restructure loans given to the customers, the report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court, on June 10, ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct banks to release the remaining amount of loans in the stalled-Amrapali project that had been sanctioned, according to a report by Mint.



The move ensures speedy completion of the stalled projects for which funds will now be available.

Meanwhile, in its order, the apex court also said that the Noida authority cannot charge more than a maximum interest rate of 8 percent from builders.

Cracking its whip on Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court in July last year had ordered the cancellation of Amrapali Group's registration under real estate law RERA and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases. It had ordered a probe by the ED into allegations of money laundering and to look into the charge of FEMA violation by JP Morgan.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Amrapali #Business #India #Real Estate

