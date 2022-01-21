Akshay Kumar buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7.8 crore

Akshay Kumar had sold an office for Rs 9 crore in December 2021.

Actor Akshay Kumar has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7.8 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The 1,878 sq ft apartment located on the 19th floor of a building called Joy Legend in Khar West, Mumbai was bought from Joy Builders. It comes with four car parks, the documents showed.

The property was registered on January 7, 2022.

The Bollywood star had also sold an office for Rs 9 crore in December 2021. The property located on the first floor of a building called Bharat Ark in Andheri West was sold to Sunshine Pictures Private Limited.

The sale transaction was registered on December 21, 2021.

The office space is spread across an area of 5,359 sq ft and comes with five car parks.

A response from the actor is awaited.

Media reports have said that Akshay Kumar resides in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu and owns properties in Goa and Mauritius.

Recently, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana had bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai for around Rs 19 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.