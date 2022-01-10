MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Ayushmann Khurrana buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 19 crore

The total size of the apartment is 4,027 sq ft and comes with four car parking.

Moneycontrol News
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image: Screen grab)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Image: Screen grab)

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana have bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai for around Rs 19 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, documents accessed by Indextap.com showed.

The actor, who made his debut with the film Vicky Donor, has bought two units on the 20th floor at Windsor Grande Residences, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West from the developer Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd for Rs 19.30 crore.

The deed of the apartment was registered on November 29, 2021 and a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh was paid by the apartment, the documents showed.

The total size of the apartment is 4,027 sq ft, which comes with four car parking.

There was no response from Khurrana.

Close

Related stories

His brother Aparshakti Khurana has bought a 1,745 sq ft apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 36.25 lakh. The unit was registered on December 7, 2021 and comes with two car parking, the documents showed.

In 2020, the two brothers had bought a house in Panchkula for Rs 9 crore for their family who resides in Chandigarh.

In 2021, several Bollywood actors bought properties in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had also bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu in Mumbai for Rs 47.5 crore, for which he had also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore.

Bollywood actor and former adult film actress, best known by her stage name Sunny Leone, had also bought an apartment in Andheri West for Rs 16 crore last year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ayushmann Khurrana #Bollywood #property #Real Estate
first published: Jan 10, 2022 08:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.