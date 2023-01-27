English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Affordable Homes: How Budget 2023 can achieve ‘Housing for All’

    House pricing in tier 2 and 3 cities is also increasing given the trend of remote work.

    Neeraj Bansal
    January 27, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    Being able to supply affordable housing to all in a country with an estimated population of 1.4 billion is a challenge that very few countries face

    Being able to supply affordable housing to all in a country with an estimated population of 1.4 billion is a challenge that very few countries face

    The relationship between housing and economy has been long established. Housing, an important economic indicator, drives multiplier effect across sectors and society and is key to human development, health and security, and economic well-being.

    To achieve this, providing adequate housing for all is a pressing concern that the government has been trying to address. Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) was intended to resolve the urban housing shortage among middle-income and lower-income groups (MIGs and LIGs). This scheme has special provisions to promote home ownership among women.

    While the original target of March 2020 could not be met, the programme has received the government’s continued focus—Budget 2022 allocated Rs 48,000 crore for PMAY, which was 75 percent higher than the Rs 27,500 crore budget allocation in 2021. Out of Rs 2,03,000 crore committed by the Centre, Rs 1,35,533 crore have already been released till date.

    However, being able to supply affordable housing to all in a country with an estimated population of 1.4 billion is a challenge that very few countries face, and the upcoming budget is an opportunity for the government to incentivise this segment and accomplish this task.