App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to study introduction of central bank digital currency

Virtual Currencies (VCs), also variously referred to as crypto currencies and crypto assets, "raise concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among others”, RBI said in a statement.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar

Given the rise of online currencies such as bitcoin, RBI today said a group will study the desirability and the feasibility to introduce a central bank digital currency. The report will be submitted by end-June 2018.

However, in view of the associated risks, it has been decided, with immediate effect, that entities regulated by the RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs, the regulator said.

Regulated entities which already provide such services shall exit the relationship within a specified time. A circular in this regard is being issued separately.

Technological innovations, including those underlying virtual currencies, have the potential to improve the efficiency and inclusiveness of the financial system.

related news

But the RBI also warned about virtual currencies (VCs), variously referred to as cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, saying they "raise concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among others".

RBI acknowledged the rapid changes in the landscape of the payments industry along with factors such as emergence of private digital tokens and the rising costs of managing fiat paper/metallic money have led central banks around the world to explore the option of introducing fiat digital currencies.

While many central banks are still engaged in the debate, an inter-departmental group has been constituted by the Reserve Bank to study and provide guidance on the desirability and feasibility to introduce a central bank digital currency.

RBI has repeatedly cautioned users, holders and traders of virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, regarding various risks associated in dealing with such virtual currencies.

tags #bitcoin #Business #India #RBI

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.