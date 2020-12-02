PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Punjab National Bank introduces loan management solution to speed up delivery

PNB said in a statement said, "After the merger, it was paramount to have a stringent loan management solution, which can be used for activities related to lead capturing, loan appraisal, sanction, and documentation."
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 12:37 PM IST
Punjab National Bank | Bank reported higher profit at Rs 620.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 308.5 crore, NII grew to Rs 8,393.2 crore from Rs 6,748.4 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Punjab National Bank | Bank reported higher profit at Rs 620.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 308.5 crore, NII grew to Rs 8,393.2 crore from Rs 6,748.4 crore QoQ. (Image: Moneycontrol)

To speed up and maintain accuracy in online loan processing and sanctioning of credit proposals, Punjab National Bank introduced 'LenS' which is a tech-based loan management solution.

PNB said in a statement, "After the merger, it was paramount to have a stringent loan management solution, which can be used for activities related to lead capturing, loan appraisal, sanction, and documentation".

The bank also added, "PNB started development/customisation of an IT-based solution PNB LenS- The Lending Solution for loan management. It facilitates field functionaries in uniform and consistent appraisal methodology to improve due diligence standards".

To standardise the system, process and appraisal formats for loan processing, speed up the process of credit sanctions, and auto-generate loan documents, among others are the main purpose behind the launch of it.

For all kinds of loans such as MSME, agriculture, retail and other credit, the system is expected to be implemented in a phased manner.

Related stories

Under the Mudra scheme, processing and sanction of credit proposals up to Rs 10 lakh, including MSME loans. From effect from December 1, fresh renewal, enhancement and review will be done through LenS.

Also Read: PNB ATM cash withdrawal new rules from today: All you need to know

Punjab National Bank (PNB), from December 1, has changed rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs. From now onwards, PNB account holders need a one time password (OTP) for cash withdrawal of Rs 10,000 and above from ATMs. So, if you want to withdraw Rs 10,000 and above from PNB ATMs, do carry your mobile phone on which the OTP will be sent by the bank on your registered mobile number. If you fail to carry a mobile phone then it is impossible for you to withdraw cash from ATMs.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 2, 2020 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.