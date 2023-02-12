English
    PSU banks' profit jumps 65% in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart with 139% surge

    The Pune-headquartered lender recorded a 139 percent jump in profit to Rs 775 crore at the end of December 2022, according to quarterly results declared by the PSBs.

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

    Public sector banks (PSBs) have logged a robust profit growth of 65 percent to Rs 29,175 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022, with Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) emerging as the top performer in terms of percentage growth in profit.

    BoM was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110 percent higher than its earning in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Two other lenders whose profit growth was higher than 100 per cent were Union Bank of India and Indian Bank.