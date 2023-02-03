English
    Profitability is back | IndiGo records highest-ever revenues

    IndiGo will try to strengthen its position in both the domestic and international markets in 2023. But it will have to go toe-to-toe with a resurgent Air India in both markets.

    Ameya Joshi
    February 03, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST
    IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, declared its Q3 FY23 results today. The airline has reported a profit of Rs 1,422 crore on the back of a record-breaking revenue of Rs 15,410 crore — the highest in the history of the airline. This is the first time the airline has crossed the Rs 15,000 crore mark in revenues, and also beat its previous quarterly profit of Rs 1,203 crore recorded in Q1 FY20, the quarter when Jet Airways went down.

    Compared to the corresponding quarter last year, the capacity and passenger numbers have gone up by 25 percent. The profit was on the back of increased revenue and decreased expenditure, sequentially. There was a significant decrease in fuel costs, while airline rentals, employee costs, and finance costs went up.

    The airline has refused to divulge specifics around the grounding of its aircraft due to engine issues, and the compensation which has been obtained or is likely to be obtained from the OEM.

    The airline had planned to discontinue the A320ceo by this time, but the supply chain situation has led to the airline continuing with these old aircraft. It does not have guidance on when it will phase out the A320ceo.