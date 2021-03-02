Price of CNG, PNG hiked from today, Petrol and Diesel prices remain stable

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained steady for the third consecutive day on March 2 after a sharp rise increase last week on February 27. Following the trend, a hike of 70 paise in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is effective from March 2. The revised CNG price in the National Capital is Rs 43.40 per Kilogram.

The price was Piped Natural Gas (PNG) also climbed to Rs 28.41 SCM (Standard Cubic Meter), an increase of 91 paise per SCM. This is in addition to the increase in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 25 since March 1.

With effect from 6 am on 2nd March 2021, revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT). — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) March 1, 2021

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

On February 26, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the raging fuel prices will come down as the winter ends.

"Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down," he said, as quoted by ANI.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives across the world and the US legislature passing a huge stimulus package as part of the coronavirus relief.