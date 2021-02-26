English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fuel prices will come down as winter ends, says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

On February 26, the minister said that the increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has attributed the skyrocketing prices of fuels, to increased demand and assured that they will come down, as the winter season ends.

On February 26, the minister said that the increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. "Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. The price will come down", he added, as quoted by ANI.

Petrol and diesel prices have been surging in the past few weeks, in some cities crossing the Rs 100/litre mark as well. As of February 26, the price of petrol is Rs 90.93/litre and diesel is Rs 81.31 per litre, in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 97.34/litre and diesel at Rs 88.44 per litre.

The spike in prices comes in the backdrop of reduced global supply. This hike obviously has affected consumers heavily, and hence India has urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Opec plus to ease production cuts.

Another solution to the surging prices would be to get petroleum products under the purview of GST. The same was also requested by Minister Pradhan saying, that if petroleum products are brought under GST purview, it will be a big relief for the common man. It will also be very helpful for the growth of the oil and gas sector.

Close

Related stories

The Finance Minister has, however, given no solid hope on when the prices of petrol and diesel can be reduced. Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that she won't be able to tell 'when'. It's a moral dilemma or 'dharam sankat', according to her.

India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said the Centre and state governments need to work on a coordinated action to bring down the taxes on petrol and diesel prices.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #fuel hike #fuel prices #India #Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
first published: Feb 26, 2021 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.