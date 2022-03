business Crude oil hits 14-year high: Impact on economy and businesses Crude oil made fresh surges on news reports that the US and its European allies were weighing a ban on Russian oil. Brent soared to a near 14-year high of $140. Oil reached its highest since 2008 in US trading, and there is no sign of a cooling-off. Watch Karunya Rao in conversation with Manisha Gupta as the latter decodes the impact of surge in oil prices